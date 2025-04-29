Marvel Asks Court to Quash Justin Baldoni Subpoena for Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool’ Character, Citing ‘Closely Guarded’ Info

Disney and Marvel want “Deadpool and Wolverine” character Nicepool out of the continued legal battle between Blake Lively (wife of Ryan Reynolds) and her “It Ends With Us” director-star Justin Baldoni, claiming he’s part of an “ongoing movie franchise” and continued discovery could disclose “closely guarded” information.

In the latest update in the legal battle between the “It Ends With Us” co-stars, Baldoni requested documents from Marvel and Disney “relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate or bully” him “through the character of Nicepool.”

In documents obtained by TheWrap, Disney and Marvel filed an April 25 letter to federal Judge Lewis J. Liman in a “motion to quash the Wayfarer Parties’ Subpoena and for a protective order.” The hope is that the company, their characters and information pertaining to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe be dismissed from the legal scuffle.

“The requested documents are particularly sensitive because they relate to the development of a character in an ongoing movie franchise,” Disney’s outside counsel from Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp wrote. “Marvel has built the success of the MCU in large part by interconnecting storylines, plots, and characters across its titles, including ‘crossover’ events and sequels. Whether and how such elements will appear in upcoming, unreleased projects is the subject of much public interest, and this information is closely guarded by Marvel.”

Baldoni originally sent a letter to Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Disney chief Bob Iger back in January alleging the character Nicepool – a man-bun clad, overly nice riff on Deadpool – was star Ryan Reynolds’ way of “bullying” his wife Lively’s “It Ends With Us” co-star during their reported on-set tensions. Reynolds later responded that Baldoni cannot sue over “hurt feelings.”

The letter asked Feige and Iger to hand over “any and all documents relating to the development of the ‘Nicepool’ character” in addition to “communications relating to the development, writing and filming of storylines and scenes featuring ‘Nicepool.’”

The co-stars’ legal battle began back in December when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign in a New York Times story. Baldoni fired back and filed a now-$400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively’s camp and the Times.

A court date is set for March 9, 2026.