Phase 4 of the MCU may seem a little aimless right now, but Marvel president Kevin Feige reassured fans this week that it is part of a larger plan.

With each new project in this phase, which began last year with WandaVision, fans have wondered if the MCU was building toward a new “Endgame”-like event. But each time, the connections to the world at large have gotten fewer and farther between. So in an interview with Total Film, ahead of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Feige reassured fans that as Phase 4 starts drawing to a close, “people will start to see where this next saga is going.”

“I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going,” he said. “But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap.”

In the meantime, Phase 4 has made a point to fill in a few gaps in the post-snap timeline. Most recently, the season premiere of “Ms. Marvel” on Disney+ gave audiences some insight as to how exactly the general public got filled in on what happened during the battle of “Avengers: Endgame.”

As it turns out, Scott Lang started a podcast about it! (And for what it’s worth, “Ms. Marvel” writer Bisha K. Ali would be more than happy to make this podcast a real thing). Thanks to his many interviews, Kamala Khan was able to gather a ton of information on her personal hero, Captain Marvel.

Still to come in Phase 4 are the remaining episodes of “Ms. Marvel” — which is largely expected to directly set up the “Captain Marvel” sequel, “The Marvels” — “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and “She-Hulk.”