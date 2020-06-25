Marvel TV Alum Karim Zreik Named Head of Television at Lord Miller

Phil Lord and Chris Miller have tapped Marvel Television executive Karim Zreik as the new head of television for their Lord Miller production company, the duo announced Thursday.

Zreik will oversee the company’s television projects under Lord Miller’s five-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Signed last year, the nine-figure deal will also see the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” duo develop and produce a suite of new TV series based on Sony’s Marvel Universe.

Lord Miller also has the murder mystery comedy series “The Afterparty” set up at Apple TV+.

Zreik is a longtime veteran of Marvel Television, most recently serving as senior vice president of original programming and production, overseeing projects like ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and Freeform’s “Cloak & Dagger.” His exit from the company came after Disney opted to fold Marvel TV into Marvel Studios under the leadership of Kevin Feige.

“Karim is a pro’s pro with broad experience, great instincts, a big heart and a collaborative spirit, qualities we are dying to exploit for our own personal gain” Lord and Miller said in a statement. “We love partnering with people who think outside the box and Karim’s innovation and creative relationships have brought hundreds of viewing hours to audiences around the world. We are two of his biggest fans and have spent countless hours consuming the content he has been behind so we are thrilled to have the chance to cut out the middle man and have him join the Lord Miller team.”

“I’m so grateful for the years I’ve spent at the Walt Disney Company,” Zreik said. “The experience and knowledge I’ve gained there is truly invaluable and has been key in preparing me for this exciting next chapter. Lord Miller is constantly pushing creative boundaries and has consistently proven that the best work comes from stepping beyond our comfort zones. It’s that passion for creative innovation and commitment to collaboration that makes this such an exciting opportunity and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining such a forward thinking team.”

