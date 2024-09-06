‘Picard’ Actor Todd Stashwick Joins Marvel’s ‘Vision’ Series

“Star Trek: Picard” actor Todd Stashwick has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Vision” series, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Stashwick is reuniting with his “Star Trek” executive producer Terry Matalas, who is the showrunner for the untitled project, which will see the return of actor Paul Bettany as Vision. James Spader also recently joined the cast as supervillain Ultron.

After dying at the hands of Thanos in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” Vision was recreated by a grieving Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) magic. Additionally, a separate white version of Vision was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. after his body was recovered from Wakanda. After the two Visions battled in the “WandaVision” finale, White Vision’s memories were restored and he immediately flew off. Meanwhile, the Vision manifested by Wanda faded from existence after she chose to drop the Hex over Westview.

An earlier version of the series had been in development with “WandaVision” creator Jac Schaeffer, but she turned her attention to another spinoff of the show, “Agatha All Along” with Kathryn Hahn, which will premiere this month. The untitled “Vision” series is eyeing a 2025 shoot in England.

Besides “Picard,” Stashwick also previously worked with Matalas on Syfy’s “12 Monkeys,” the adaptation of the Terry Gilliam movie.

Stashwick is repped by Meghan Shumacher Management.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.