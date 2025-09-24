‘Marvel Zombies’ Cast and Character Guide: Which MCU Stars Returned for the Voice Cast?

The world needs the Avengers, but could Earth’s mightiest heroes be thwarted by a zombie plague? Well, in “Marvel Zombies,” the answer is yes. But don’t worry, there are still a ton of familiar heroes in the series.
Now streaming on Disney+, the 4-episode series enters a world where, “After the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discover the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.” Among those survivors are several characters that fans have met in live-action.
And yes, many of them are voiced by the same actors. You can find a full cast and character guide for the entirety of “Marvel Zombies” below.
Returning MCU Stars
“Marvel Zombies” has a whole lot of Marvel vets returning to voice the characters they played in the live-action films and series. You can see the full list of all the characters voiced by their original actors below:
- Kamala Khan — Iman Vellani
- Riri Williams — Dominique Thorne
- Kate Bishop — Hailee Steinfeld
- F.R.I.D.A.Y. — Kerry Condon
- Yelena Belova — Florence Pugh
- Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian — David Harbour
- Shang-Chi — Simu Liu
- Katy Chen — Awkwafina
- Jimmy Woo — Randall Park
- John Walker — Wyatt Russell
- Wana Maximoff/The Red Queen — Elizabeth Olsen
- Scott Lang/Ant-Man — Paul Rudd
- Sara — Sheila Atim (First introduced in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
- Valkyrie — Tessa Thompson
- Khonshu — F. Murray Abraham
- Muneeba Khan — Zenobia Shroff
- Rintrah — Adam Hugill (First introduced in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
- London Master — Daniel Swain (First introduced in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
Characters Played by Voice Actors
The series doesn’t have nearly as many newcomers as you’d think, but there are definitely still some. Here are all of the actors taking over their characters from live-action counterparts specifically for “Marvel Zombies,” some of which you might recognize from other recent Marvel Animation projects.
- Peter Parker/Spider-Man — Hudson Thames (Thames voices the same character for “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man”)
- Zombie Okoye — Kenna Ramsey (Ramsey previously voiced Okoye in an episode of “What If…?”)
- Blade Knight — Todd Williams
- Melina Vostokoff — Kari Wahlgren (Wahlgren previously voiced Melina in seven episodes of “What If…?”)
- Wnewu — Feodor Chin (Chin previously voiced Wenwu in two episodes of “What If…?”)
- Baron Zemo — Rama Vallury (Vallury previously voiced Zemo in an episode of “X-Men ’97”)
- Thor — Greg Furman