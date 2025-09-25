‘Marvel Zombies’ Release Schedule: Are More Episodes on the Way?

The MCU has been taken over by zombies — at least, the animated Marvel world has. “Marvel Zombies” is now streaming, but it’s a shorter series than most of the studio’s other series.

Now available on Disney+, the animated series expands the world created in Marvel’s animated series “What If…?” But, it is not a direct continuation of the story. As the official synopsis explains, ““After the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discover the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.”

But, like we mentioned, it’s a pretty short series, and you might be looking for new episodes.

“Marvel Zombies” hit Disney+ on Wednesday, September 24.

How many episodes are there?

There are just four episodes of “Marvel Zombies,” making it one of the shortest series in their catalogue.

When do new episodes come out?

Disney+ opted for a binge release on this one, changing it up from their usual weekly release after a multi-episode premiere. This means that all episodes of “Marvel Zombies” are now streaming.

Is “Marvel Zombies” renewed for Season 2?

As of publishing this, a second season has not been confirmed, but the team behind the show are definitely hoping for one.

Watch the trailer