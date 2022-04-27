‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cast Expands for Season 5

The cast of Prime Video’s “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is growing in its final season.

Kelly Bishop, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph will be returning for Season 5, the streamer announced Wednesday.

“Gilmore Girls” alum Bishop, who plays Benedetta, returns as a guest star, while Fuller, who plays Dinah Rutledge, and Ralph, whose character is Mike Carr, will be series regulars for the final season.

Peter Friedman, Chloë Kerwin, Austin Basis, Josh Grisetti, Michael Cyril Creighton, Eddie Kaye Thomas, and Lucas Kavner are also joining the cast in recurring roles. They’ll all play new characters introduced in the final season.

Amy Sherman-Palladino created the show and executive produces with Daniel Palladino. The pair both write and direct the series.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Martin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.