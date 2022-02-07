‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Trailer: Midge Is Tired of Being the ‘Bigger Man’ (Video)

Midge Maisel is making a resolution in the fourth season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to always speak exactly what’s on her mind when she’s on stage and embrace the best version of herself and by just “being me.”

“I know, s— happens. You should be a bigger man, let it go,” Rachel Brosnahan’s Mrs. Maisel says on stage in this season’s official trailer. “Well, I’m a woman, so f— that!”

In a previous look at season 4, we learned that Midge has instructed Susie (Alex Borstein) only to book her as a headliner, no more opening acts after the debacle with Shy Baldwin at the end of last season.

And while this trailer is light on plot details, a synopsis for the show reveals that the 1960s have begun and, looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.

Amazon is also teasing that joining the cast in special guest appearances this season are Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia (in a reunion with his “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino), the iconic John Waters and Jason Alexander, reprising his brief cameo from last season.

This trailer also shows glimpses of more from Jane Lynch’s Sofie Lennon and from Luke Kirby’s Lenny Bruce. They’ll of course be joined by returning cast members Brosnahan, Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4 drops on Amazon Prime Video on February 18, though unlike in past seasons, the show will debut two new episodes every Friday for four weeks.

Check out the new look above.