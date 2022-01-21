Mary Elizabeth Winstead Boards ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Series ‘Ahsoka’

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is joining the upcoming “Star Wars” series on Disney+ centered on Rosario Dawson’s ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano, TheWrap has learned.

Along with Winstead and Dawson, the series titled “Ahsoka” is also bringing back Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Christensen is also returning for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series opposite Ewan McGregor.

Reps for LucasFilm declined to comment. No word on who Winstead is playing.

Ahsoka Tano made her live-action debut in the second season of “The Mandalorian.” Before that, the former Jedi Knight, who was a protégé of Anakin before he turned to the Dark Side, had only appeared in the animated series “Clone Wars” and “Rebels.”

Plot details for “Ahsoka” are being kept under wraps, but the series will be set within the timeline of “Mandalorian,” meaning that it will come in between “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens.”

Winstead most recently starred in last year’s Netflix action-thriller film “Kate.” She also starred in “Birds of Prey” (2020), “Gemini Man” (2020) and the third season of the FX series “Fargo” (2017).

“Ahsoka” joins fellow “Star Wars” series “The Book of Boba Fett,” (which premiered in December), “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and the “Rogue One” spinoff “Andor” which sees Diego Luna return to the galaxy far, far away. Additionally, the third season of “The Mandalorian” is on the horizon as well.

Disney+ also announced “Lando,” a new series centered on Lando Calrissian, from “Dear White People” creator Justin Simien. Donald Glover played a younger version of the character in “Solo,” though it’s not clear if he is involved in the Solo series.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Winstead’s involvement on Friday.