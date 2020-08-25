Mary McCormack Joins Starz Wrestling Drama ‘Heels’

Starz’s upcoming wrestling drama series “Heels” has added “In Plain Sight” star Mary McCormack to its cast, TheWrap has confirmed.

McCormack will star opposite “Arrow” alum Stephen Amell and “Vikings” star Alexander Ludwig in the eight-episode series.

The show is described as an hourlong drama about “the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling,” according to Starz. “Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.”

McCormack will play Willie, the business partner of Amell’s character, Jack Spade. The character is described as “the logistical brains behind the local wrestling organization who came up in the glory days as Wild Bill’s (Chris Bauer) valet, but grew tired of babysitting and left him just as his career took off. His return to the local circuit complicates her life, as does the reflection of her younger self that she sees in Crystal (Kelli Berglund).”

“Heels” is written by Michael Waldron with Mike O’Malley serving as showrunner on the series. Waldron and O’Malley will executive produce the hour-long drama along with LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley. The show is produced by Lionsgate Television for Starz in association with Paramount Television Studios.

McCormack most recently starred alongside Michael Cudlitz in the ABC family comedy “The Kids Are Alright,” inspired by creator Tim Doyle’s life growing up in a large Irish-Catholic family. The series was canceled after one season.

