Mary Trump’s Tell-All Book Sells Record 950,000 Copies Through First Day

Mary Trump’s tell-all, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” sold more than 950,000 copies through Tuesday, July 14 — the first day it went on sale — according to publisher Simon & Schuster. Trump is the niece of President Donald Trump and her memoir paints an unflattering portrait of the commander-in-chief.

That figure — which sets a company record — includes pre-orders and day-of sales of print books, ebooks and e-audiobooks, per a Thursday release. It’s already outselling John Bolton’s memoir about his time in Trump’s White House, also released by Simon & Schuster in June.

Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp said in a statement, “There is only one word that can be used to describe the sales of Mary Trump’s memoir and that word is HUGE. ‘Too Much and Never Enough’ has entered the national conversation in a way that few books ever do, becoming a cultural phenomenon and must-read for anyone seeking to understand the singular family dynamic that produced the most powerful man in the world today. It is at once a revealing psychological portrait and a work of historic importance.”

Also Read: Mary Trump Says She Spoke Out Against President Trump to 'Make Up' for Not Trying to Stop Him in the Past

In a snippet of her hour-long ABC News interview released Thursday on “Good Morning America,” the author explained the motivation for her new tell-all: She wanted to “make up” for not doing anything about her uncle sooner.

On Monday, a judge denied the Trump family’s request to block the president’s niece from publishing her tell-all book and lifted the temporary restraining order on her, allowing her to release it this week.