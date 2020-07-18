Mary Trump Heckles Donald Trump About Outperforming Him in TV Ratings

President’s niece appeared on “The Rachel Maddow Show” to promote her tell-all memoir, “Too Much and Never Enough”

| July 18, 2020 @ 5:18 PM Last Updated: July 18, 2020 @ 5:21 PM
Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump taunted her uncle on Twitter on Friday by pointing out that her most recent cable news interview outperformed his in viewership.

“5.23 million v. 5.11 million,” she wrote, comparing her interview on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” to the president’s latest sit-down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity last month. She added the hashtag “#SeldomSeen” as a reference to Donald Trump’s latest tweetstorm.

According to Nielsen, Thursday’s episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show” brought in 5.2 million viewers for MSNBC, making it the night’s highest-rated show in both total viewers and in the 25-54 demo. It was also Maddow’s highest-ever rated episode and the network’s most-watched regularly scheduled show ever.

Mary Trump was on to discuss her best-selling book about her uncle, “Too Much and Never Enough.” Among the disclosures to come out of the wide-ranging interview, she said that she’s personally heard the president use racist and antisemitic slurs. In response, a White House spokesperson told NBC News that Trump “doesn’t use those words” and said Mary Trump’s book was full of “falsehoods.”

In a Twitter thread on Friday, Donald Trump dismissed both Mary Trump’s book as well as another by former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“Mary Trump [is] a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me, and violated her NDA,” the president wrote. “She’s a mess! Many books have been written about me, some good, some bad. Both happily and sadly, there will be more to come!”

