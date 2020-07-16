Mary Trump Says She Spoke Out Against President Trump to ‘Make Up’ for Not Trying to Stop Him in the Past

The president’s niece spoke candidly in a new interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, parts of which were released Thursday

| July 16, 2020 @ 6:49 AM Last Updated: July 16, 2020 @ 7:48 AM

Mary Trump, the niece of President Trump, explained the motivation for her new tell-all that paints a very unflattering picture of the commander-in-chief: She wanted to “make up” for not doing anything sooner.

More excerpts from her on-air interview promoting “Too Much and Never Enough” with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos aired on “Good Morning America” Thursday. In one segment, Trump explained what drove her not only to become a source for the New York Times on a piece about the president’s taxes, but also release the book, in which she wrote, “I had to take Donald down.”

When asked about that, Trump replied, “Yes. Maybe a bit of an overstatement there in the sense that I didn’t ever think that there was any one thing I or anybody else could do, but certainly, in that moment that I’m describing, I felt that I needed to do anything I could not just to stop this, but also to make up for the fact that I hadn’t done anything in the past.”

Also Read: Mary Trump Free to Publish and Promote Tell-All as Judge Lifts Restraining Order

She went on, “That weighed on me even though I knew that it probably wouldn’t have made a difference — you know? If this almost 14,000-word article didn’t have the kind of impact it should have had by all rights, then nothing I would have said necessarily would have mattered. But I definitely felt the responsibility of — needing to do something.”

Trump concluded the country “is on a precipice.”

Monday, a judge denied the Trump family’s request to block the president’s niece from publishing her tell-all book and lifted the temporary restraining order on her, allowing her to release it this week.

You can watch the excerpt above and see the full Mary Trump interview below.

