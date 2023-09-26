British Series ‘MaryLand’ Heads to PBS’ ‘Masterpiece’ Next Year With Stockard Channing, Eve Best and Suranne Jones (Video)

PBS series “Masterpiece” announced it’s bringing the well-received three-part U.K. miniseries “MaryLand” to the States. The drama stars Stockard Channing (“The West Wing”), Eve Best (“House of the Dragon”) and Suranne Jones (“Gentleman Jack”).

The series, which makes its PBS premiere on April 7, 2024, was co-created by star Jones and Anne-Marie O’Connor. It follows sisters Becca (Jones) and Rosaline (Best), who find themselves thrown together by the sudden death of their mother, Mary. The pair learn that their mother was living an entirely secret life on the Isle of Man, far from her home with her husband, Becca and Rosaline’s father.

Stockard Channing as Cathy

“As the sisters travel through the early days of grief and discover their

mother’s secrets, they meet their mother’s quirky friend Cathy (Channing)

who seems to know more about their mother than they do,” the logline states. “Becca and Rosaline find themselves asking fundamental questions about their

identities and the relationships with the men in their lives. Mary’s death

offers them a chance to not only reframe their relationship but

fundamentally reshape who they are. At its heart, ‘MaryLand’ is a love story of

two sisters.”

The program has an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score based on eight reviews. It premiered overseas this past May on three straight nights, airing on the U.K.’s ITV channels — though the title is slightly different as it moves to PBS.

While the show was originally styled as “Maryland,” it’s being tweaked to “MaryLand.” The change emphasizes the wordplay around the sisters’ late mother, Mary, played by Channing.

“At its best, it is a chill-inducing, moving portrait of sisterhood,” Nick Hilton wrote for the U.K.’s Independent — he gave the project 4 out of 5 stars.

“MaryLand” is a co-Production of Monumental Television, TeamAkers Productions, ShinAwiL and “Masterpiece” in association with ITV Studios. “Masterpiece” is presented on PBS by GBH Boston.

Check out the teaser for “MaryLand” in the video at the top of this story.