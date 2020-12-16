Incoming vice president Kamala Harris spoke on “Good Morning America” Wednesday about President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to enact a mask mandate, but enforce “no punishment” for those who don’t comply.

“There’s no punishment, nobody — they don’t have to, but he is saying, as a leader, ‘Please, everybody work with me here. For the first 100 days, let’s everybody just wear a mask and see the outcomes there,'” the senator told ABC News’ Robin Roberts.

Harris continued, “Because, of course, the scientists and the public health officials tell us there’ll be really great outcomes if everyone does wear a mask when they’re in public and outdoor.”

Biden has vowed that within the first 100 days of his administration, which begins Jan. 20, 2021, he wants 100 million vaccines distributed and a mask mandate in place. He’s also agreed to get his vaccine publicly. Harris told Roberts she, too, plans to get vaccinated.

“I think we all have to understand that right now, this is a moment for everyone to sacrifice,” she said. “If we’re gonna get through this together as a country, then we all have to do it.”

The inauguration on Jan. 20 is another example of how the administration plans to heed its own calls for social distancing and reduced in-person conduct. On Tuesday, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced the event will feature a scaled-back crowd and a “reimagined” parade. The public is invited to participate virtually from home.

