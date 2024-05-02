“The Masked Singer” sent home three contestants on Wednesday night, and they were definitely some pretty recognizable faces.

The theme of the Fox singing competition this week was “Soundtrack of My Life” and, fittingly, the Group B Finalists — Gumball, Seal and the Beets — kicked off the show with a group performance of “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi, full of pyrotechnics.

When it came time for the individual performances, Beets went first, singing Whitney Houston’s “One Moment in Time.” Seal went next with a massive vibe shift, performing Run-D.M.C.’s “It’s Tricky.” Finally, Gumball brought the house down with a performance of “Carry On My Wayward Son.”

Seal was the first to be eliminated, with the panelists making final guesses including Jerry O’Connell and Haley Joel Osment. But it was Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg who were right in the end, correctly guessing that Seal was “The Goonies” star Corey Feldman.

After that, the Beets threw down in a Battle Royale with Gumball — together the three sang “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes — but ultimately didn’t pull off the victory.

The panelists’ final guesses at the duo’s identity included Dan & Shay, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse and K-Ci and JoJo. In the end though, none of those guesses were correct. The Beets were actually revealed to be “American Idol” alums Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard.

And with that, Gumball moves on to the quarter finals. We’ll have to keep guessing at his identity a bit longer.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.