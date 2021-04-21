‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals 2 Contestants in Double Elimination: And Crab and Seashell Are…

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)

The fifth season of “The Masked Singer” aired its special two-hour Super 8 episode Wednesday, bringing together the remaining contestants from Groups A and B for the first time and ending with two unmaskings.

The supersized episode featured performances by Russian Doll(s), Seashell, Robopine (f.k.a. Porcupine), Yeti, Chameleon, Black Swan, Piglet and Crab. Each of those eight sang their little hearts out for host Nick Cannon, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger and guest panelist Rita Wilson. Then, it was time for the judges and at-home audience to cast their votes for their favorite, and in doing so, select which two competitors would not move on to the Spicy Six round.

They ended up cutting Crab and Seashell.

Crab, who had performed Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,” was unmasked to reveal Bobby Brown. Before his true identity was revealed, McCarthy and Jeong correctly guessed Crab was Brown, while the incorrect guesses from their fellow panelists included Ray Parker Jr., Keith Sweat and Martin Lawrence.

Then it was Seashell’s turn to take it off. The contestant, who sang Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” on Wednesday, was revealed to be Tamera Mowry-Housley. Ahead of her unmasking, Scherzinger correctly guessed Seashell was Mowry-Housley, but the other judges were off with guesses like Sarah Silverman, Haylie Duff, Scout Willis and Vanessa Hudgens.

“The Masked Singer” Season 5 began with 10 scheduled contestants, broken into two groups, with four “Wildcard” competitors joining in total.

So far, the unmasked contestants include Crab (Bobby Brown), Seashell (Tamera Mowry-Housley), Orca (Mark McGrath), Bulldog (Nick Cannon), Grandpa Monster (Logan Paul), Raccoon (Danny Trejo), Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner) and Snail (Kermit the Frog).

Per Fox, “The season five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records.”

Next week, the Spicy Six — Russian Doll, Robopine (f.k.a. Porcupine), Yeti, Chameleon, Black Swan and Piglet — will return to compete once again to stay in the running for Season 5’s Golden Mask Trophy.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.