Well, Cluedle-Doo reveal shocked Jenny McCarthy, at least

Last night’s Season 5 penultimate episode of the Fox singing competition had a pretty big reveal: Judge Jenny McCarthy’s husband Donnie Wahlberg was Cluedle-Doo! (The one damn time she doesn’t guess her hubby.)

ABC aired four more season finales on Wednesday — “The Goldbergs,” “Home Economics,” “The Conners” and “Call Your Mother” — but none of them were “The Masked Singer.”

Click here to find out who else was eliminated on “The Masked Singer” last night. Like, you know, the actual competitor.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.1/8 and 4.8 million total viewers, up a bit from last week. “Game of Talents” at 9 got a 0.6/4 and 2.5 million total viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/5 and first in total viewers with 6.2 million. “Chicago Med” at 8 put up a 0.8/5 and 6.4 million total viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” landed a 0.8/5 and 6.7 million total viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 drew a 0.8/5 and 5.5 million total viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was third in total viewers with 3.1 million, ABC was fourth with 2.4 million.

For CBS, “Kids Say the Darndest Things” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 2.7 million total viewers. At 9, “SEAL Team” got a 0.5/3 and 3.5 million total viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 received a 0.4/3 and 3.1 million total viewers.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 got a 0.5/4 and 3 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Home Economics” had a 0.4/3 and 2.2 million total viewers. “The Conners” at 9 received a 0.5/3 and 3.3 million total viewers. At 9:30, the “Call Your Mother” season finale — which will serve as the comedy’s series finale due to its cancellation — managed a 0.3/2 and 2 million total viewers. “A Million Little Things” at 10 averaged the exact same (rounded) Nielsen numbers as its lead-in.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in total viewers with 1.2 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in total viewers with 885,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in total viewers with 529,000. Following a rerun, “Nancy Drew” at 9 settled for a dreaded 0.0/0 and had 409,000 total viewers.