THE MASKED SINGER: Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy in the "Semifinals"episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, May 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

‘Masked Singer’ Spouse Shocker Boosts Ratings

by | May 20, 2021 @ 8:36 AM

Well, Cluedle-Doo reveal shocked Jenny McCarthy, at least

ABC aired four more season finales on Wednesday — “The Goldbergs,” “Home Economics,” “The Conners” and “Call Your Mother” — but none of them were “The Masked Singer.”

Last night’s Season 5 penultimate episode of the Fox singing competition had a pretty big reveal: Judge Jenny McCarthy’s husband Donnie Wahlberg was Cluedle-Doo! (The one damn time she doesn’t guess her hubby.)

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Why Broadcast TV Is Betting Big on Franchises Like ‘NCIS,’ ‘Law & Order’ and ‘CSI’
Masked Singer Omarion Cluedle-Doo Omarion Donnie Wahlberg

‘Masked Singer’ Semifinals Include 2 Big Reveals: And Yeti and Cluedle-Doo Are…
Masked Singer

‘The Masked Singer': Watch the First 2 Minutes of Tonight’s Semifinals Here (Exclusive Video)

Ratings: ‘The Resident’ and ‘Big Sky’ Lead Night of 6 Season Finales

Behind Jeff Bezos’ Failed Plan to Create Amazon’s Own ‘Game of Thrones’ | Video
F9 China

Will ‘F9’ Become the First Hollywood Film to Top $200 Million at China’s Box Office in 2 Years?

Ratings: CBS Ties for 2nd With ‘The Neighborhood,’ ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and ‘Bull’ Season Finales
jeopardy guest hosts

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to Dr Oz (Photos)
warner bros.

WarnerMedia Merger Deal Kicks Off Scramble for Interim Leadership

How Discovery-WarnerMedia Merger Will Force Hollywood to Get Bigger or Go Home
jason kilar rise and fall warnermedia

The Brief Rise and Fall of Jason Kilar, WarnerMedia’s $15 Million Soon-to-Be Ex-CEO