Ratings: ‘The Resident’ and ‘Big Sky’ Lead Night of 6 Season Finales

“Prodigal Son,” “Black-ish,” “Mixed-ish” and “Pooch Perfect” don’t fare so well

CBS and NBC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 7 million, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was second in total viewers with 4.4 million total viewers.

There were six season finales in primetime Tuesday — Fox’s “The Resident” and “Prodigal Son,” and ABC’s “Pooch Perfect,” “Black-ish,” “Mixed-ish” and “Big Sky” — and none of them were a contender. As a matter of fact, ABC settled for fifth place in TV ratings despite airing nothing but finales.

For CBS, “NCIS” at 8 p.m. drew a 0.7/5 and 8.3 million total viewers. At 9, “FBI” landed a 0.7/4 and 7.4 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 received a 0.5/4 and 5.4 million total viewers.

For NBC, “The Voice” at 8 had a 0.5/4 and 5.3 million total viewers. At 9, “This Is Us” posted a 0.8/5 and 4.7 million total viewers. “New Amsterdam” at 10 got a 0.4/3 and 3 million total viewers.

Fox and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. Fox was third in total viewers with 2.3 million, Univision was fifth with 1.2 million.

For Fox, “The Resident” at 8 p.m. received a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million total viewers. “Prodigal Son” at 9 got a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million total viewers. That episode will be the series finale of “Prodigal Son” unless Warner Bros. finds the show a second home.

ABC was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and fourth in total viewers with 2.2 million. “Pooch Perfect” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 2 million total viewers. At 9, “Black-ish” got a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million total viewers. The “Mixed-ish” series finale at 9:30 received a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million total viewers. “Big Sky” at 10 closed out Season 1 — and primetime — with a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million total viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in total viewers with 908,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 708,000. “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 691,000 total viewers. At 9, “Superman & Lois” got a 0.1/1 and 724,000 total viewers.