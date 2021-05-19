Ratings: ‘The Resident’ and ‘Big Sky’ Lead Night of 6 Season Finales

by | May 19, 2021 @ 8:57 AM

“Prodigal Son,” “Black-ish,” “Mixed-ish” and “Pooch Perfect” don’t fare so well

There were six season finales in primetime Tuesday — Fox’s “The Resident” and “Prodigal Son,” and ABC’s “Pooch Perfect,” “Black-ish,” “Mixed-ish” and “Big Sky” — and none of them were a contender. As a matter of fact, ABC settled for fifth place in TV ratings despite airing nothing but finales.

CBS and NBC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 7 million, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was second in total viewers with 4.4 million total viewers.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

