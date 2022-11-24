Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday and Thursday’s episodes of “The Masked Singer”

“The Masked Singer” two-night event started Wednesday with a fright night-themed episode, featuring Snowstorm, who beat Avocado (Adam Carollo) and Bride (Chris Jericho), completing against two new singers to earn a spot in the semifinals.

That brings us to Thursday, where the contestants will give thanks in the “Battle of the Semi Finals” Thanksgiving-themed episode and the new round winner will compete against Round 1 winner Harp and Round 2 winner Lambs.

But before any unmasking happens, let’s discuss some theories. Thanks to an exclusive clip from TheWrap ahead of the episode, Ken Jeong, who previously guessed that the Lambs were the Kardashian sisters, makes yet another bold claim, guessing that the Lambs are a British girl group sensation.

“Real talk, I think these are the Spice Girls,” Jeong said, before going through the list of clues revealed to them throughout the show. “The international flight from England, platinum status, platinum records, reunion — they had a reunion tour.

He concluded: “This is Ginger, Sporty, Scary.”

As the crowd booed, host Nick Cannon reminded the actor that there were five Spice Girls.

“Two of them are unavailable. Why? Posh Spice is in the UK bending it with Beckham or whatever.”

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.