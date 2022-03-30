‘Masked Singer': Lemur Describes Her Last-Minute Song Change

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)

Round 2 of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” kicked off Wednesday night with another loss for Team Cuddly. After five new contestants took the stage, Lemur was sent home.

For her sole performance of the season, Lemur sang Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move.” However, the actress behind the mask told TheWrap that the performance was almost completely different.

It turns out that Lemur was none other than supermodel Christie Brinkley, and she hadn’t been prepared to belt out the 1970’s classic on stage that day.

“They changed my song that morning,” she explained. “I was going to be doing ‘Dream a Little Dream,’ which would have been a better sort of vocal for me. But then they switched to this one.”

She isn’t sure why the producers decided to switch up her song, but figures it was “to just add a little variety” to the performances.

Brinkley said she struggled to nail the vocals for “I Feel the Earth Move,” finding it a much more difficult song than “Dream a Little Dream,” but she tried to take the last-minute change in stride. “You know, that’s showbiz,” she said.

The cover girl also ran into a few other costume-related issues during her performance (though she managed to play them off quite well on camera). While her Lemur getup seemed to be one of the more tame “Masked Singer” costumes, she told TheWrap that it was still somewhat of a beast.

“I had the choice between two costumes. One was something I would describe as more glamorous, glitzy and almost high fashion. And then there was Lemur, and I thought, ‘Well, you know, I think I’ve worn something like that other one before, but I have never been a lemur.’ So I immediately thought the Lemur was more fun, more playful and unexpected,” she said, explaining that she didn’t anticipate just how difficult it would be to perform under the weight of the massive costume.

“The tail looked like a fluffy, heavenly little tail and it was actually really heavy. It could throw me right off my feet, you know?” she continued. “From day one ’til the performance they were working with this tail [to determine] how to tame the tail.”

Despite the technical issues, Brinkley said she was excited to be able to step on the “Masked Singer” stage — and she was even more thrilled to hear some of the judges’ guesses about her identity.

While Ken Jeong eventually guessed correctly, the judges also threw out the names of some other iconic actresses including Melanie Griffith, Goldie Hawn and even Jennifer Aniston.

“It made my day! I was like, ‘Well, I mean, even if I get voted off I’ve already won. I’m being mentioned in the same sentence as Jennifer Aniston and Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith,’ “ she said. “I was so flattered to have those names come up. I just felt like a winner because of that.”