Netflix’s New Reality Dating Show Looks Like ‘Masked Singer’ for Blind Dates (Video)

Netflix is debuting a new reality dating series called “Sexy Beasts” on July 21 that looks like a spinoff of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” But, you know, for blind dating.

In the newly released trailer for what looks like “The Masked Dater” — but it’s definitely Netflix’s “Sexy Beasts” — you’ll see several singles wearing intense Hollywood-level prosthetics disguising them from the neck up as pandas, aliens, mice, beavers and several other non-human beings. The challenge here is to make a connection based on personality, not looks, which is obviously easier said than done for some on a blind date.

Watch the trailer via the video above.

Per Netflix, “Ready to say goodbye to superficial dating? ‘Sexy Beasts’ is the dating show that takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics to transform the daters – giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality!”

“Sexy Beasts” will debut July 21 on Netflix with six 30-minute episodes. The reality dating series is executive produced by Simon Welton and hails from Lion Television.

Netflix ordered two seasons of “Sexy Beasts,” which is based on a U.K. series that premiered on BBC Three in 2014, at once, with the second installment set to debut at a later date.

The show joins a growing lineup of original reality dating series at Netflix, which includes “Too Hot to Handle” and “Love Is Blind.”

“Sexy Beasts” premieres July 21 on Netflix.