‘Masked Singer’ Finale Preview: Nick Cannon Plays ‘Who Wore It Better?’ With Former Guest Host Niecy Nash (Exclusive Video)

"The Masked Singer" will end its sixth season tonight with a big showdown -- and we're not talking about the singoff between finalists Bull and Queen of Hearts.

In TheWrap's exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's two-hour Season 6 finale, judge Robin Thicke notices aloud that "Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon is wearing a stylish suit that looks strikingly similar to a gorgeous dress worn by Niecy Nash when she guest-hosted the Fox competition in Season 5.

This comparison calls for a split screen to show Cannon opposite his former replacement, who filled in for him while he recovered from COVID-19, and Cannon demanding to know, "Who wore it better?"

Thicke and fellow judge Ken Jeong strut proudly behind the panelist table after Thicke makes the sassy callback, while Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger wonder what has gotten into their colleagues.

Eventually, Cannon manages to call things back to order, kind of, because, oh yeah, there's a finale going on and Bull has just performed for the final time before its decided if he or Queen of Hearts will win "The Masked Singer" Season 6.

Watch TheWrap's exclusive preview for Wednesday's "The Masked Singer" via the video above.

Here's the official description for tonight's two-hour finale episode of "The Masked Singer," courtesy of Fox:

"In the holiday-themed season six finale, Bull and Queen of Hearts will go head to head to compete for the Golden Mask Trophy. The Season Six contestants boast a combined 85 Grammy Nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy Nominations, 12 Razzie Award Nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement Awards. Both will be unmasked but only one will take home the coveted Golden Mask Trophy."

"The Masked Singer" Season 6 finale airs tonight from 8-10 p.m. on Fox. If after that you're still hurting for more "Masked Singer," don't worry, because the show's "Christmas Singalong" special will air next Wednesday at 8/7c on Fox.