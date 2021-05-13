‘Masked Singer’ Says Goodbye to Russian Dolls, Hello to Another 2nd-Place Ratings Finish

CBS’ “Kids Say the Darndest Things” drops 600,000 viewers from last week’s premiere

Ranking below NBC and Fox last night, CBS and ABC finished in another primetime ratings tie among adults 18-49. Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo were tied just beneath those two.

“The Masked Singer” stayed steady in ratings on Wednesday, but it continued to fall short to NBC and its “Chicago” shows.

On CBS, the Tiffany Haddish-hosted “Kids Say the Darndest Things” dropped 600,000 viewers from last week’s premiere episode.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Chicago Med” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9/6 and 6.8 million total viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” drew a 0.9/6 and 6.9 million total viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 received a 0.8/6 and 5.8 million total viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.8/5 and in viewers with 3.3 million. “The Masked Singer” at 8 landed a 1.0/8 and 4.4 million total viewers. At 9, “Game of Talents” got a 0.5/3 and 2.2 million total viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was third in total viewers with 3.1 million, ABC was fourth with 2.4 million.

For CBS, “Kids Say the Darndest Things” at 8 had a 0.3/3 and 3.1 million total viewers. “SEAL Team” at 9 received a 0.4/3 and 3.4 million total viewers. At 10, “S.W.A.T.” got a 0.3/3 and 2.8 million total viewers.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 had a 0.5/4 and 2.9 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Home Economics” got a 0.4/3 and 2.2 million total viewers. “The Conners” at 9 received a 0.5/4 and 3.5 million total viewers. At 9:30, “Call Your Mother” managed a 0.3/2 and 2.1 million total viewers. “A Million Little Things” at 10 closed out ABC’s primetime with a 0.3/2 and 2 million total viewers.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 994,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 719,000. “Kung Fu” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 970,000 total viewers. “Nancy Drew” at 9 got a 0.1/0 and 468,000 total viewers.