Season 7 of “The Masked Singer” is nearly here, and during Sunday night’s NFC Championship game, fans got their first look at some of the contestants. This season, the contestants will be grouped as “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.”

Before a new set of celebs can get into costume though, they need to know they’ve been summoned. Cue the Mask Signal — like Batman’s bat signal, it shines a giant mask into the sky.

As always, “The Masked Singer” promises a set of singers from different backgrounds. This season, it appears we’ll see a pro football player take the stage, a country singer, and a Las Vegas staple, among others. You can pick out all the Easter eggs in the trailer above.

And, in typical “Masked Singer” fashion, the outfits are intense. Among the first group of contestants is what appears to be a frog prince, a firefly-esque creature, a knight with horns like a ram, a one-eyed monster, a lemur, and a woodland creature bound for space.

Of course, there are more creatures on the way. Season 7 of “The Masked Singer” premieres on March 9 at 8/7c on FOX.