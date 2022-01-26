Fox’s smash hit “The Masked Singer” returns for its seventh season on Wednesday, March 9, the network announced on Wednesday.

Fox is hoping singing fans will stick around for the Eric Stonestreet-hosted “Domino Masters” after “The Masked Singer;” the series features 16 teams of domino enthusiasts facing off with complicated Rube-Goldberg-style scenarios.



The previously announced announced single-camera docu-comedy “Welcome to Flatch” debuts on Thursday, March 17, after competitive cooking series “MasterChef Junior” and “Call Me Kat.” Emmy winner Jenny Bicks (“Sex and the City,” “The Greatest Showman”) writes and executive-produces the series set in a fictional midwestern town, with “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig, who also wrote two episodes, directing and serving as EP. It’s based on BBC Studios’ BAFTA-winning “This Country.”

The logline: “When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.”

It stars Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Taylor Ortega, and newcomers Holmes, Krystal Smith and Justin Linville.

The first seven episodes of “Welcome to Flatch” will be available to stream and on demand platforms at midnight on March 17. It will then air on Fox at 9:30 p.m.

Drama “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star,” which will air back-to-back beginning on Monday, March 21. This season finds Athena (Angela Bassett), Bobby (Petere Krause) and the rest of the 118 channeling “Speed” in one episode as they try to save a family whose pick-up trick has been rigged to explode if it doesn’t maintain a speed of 55 mph.

And Jane Krakowski returns as host for season two of “Name That Tune” on Tuesday, March 29, after medical drama “The Resident.”