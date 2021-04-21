Ken Jeong “finally” makes a friend on “The Masked Singer” Wednesday, as guest judge Rita Wilson joins the panel and sides with him in a way that Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke never have.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from tonight’s two-hour episode, which you can view above, Jeong tells Wilson that, “as the smartest judge on ‘The Masked Singer,'” he will gladly break down his “process” for guessing contestants’ identities with her.

Yeah, no the other judges are already rolling their eyes, but Wilson is in this for the long haul.

“As you notice me talking about the pine tree that made the ship fresh for pirates, I’m thinking Chris Pine,” Jeong tells Wilson, as he dissects the person under the Piglet mask. “Stay with me, don’t tune me out yet. Chris Pine is a great singer, he sang in ‘Into the Woods,’ but then there’s that one thing in the clue. He goes, ‘You don’t know me from Adam.’ And I’m like, no I don’t! I know you from Maroon 5, Adam Levine. Isn’t this amazing what I do?”

“You’re brilliant!” Wilson shouts.

“And Adam Levine’s favorite candy is cotton candy, which is why he had a No. 1 hit called–,” Ken says before Rita joins him on, “Sugar!”

Wilson is totally on board with Jeong’s guess now, and McCarthy, Thicke and Scherzinger are appalled.

“I make a friend, finally, on this show!”

Wednesday’s “Masked Singer” will feature Piglet competing along with the other remaining contestants — Russian Doll(s), Robopine, Seashell, Crab, Chameleon, Yeti and Black Swan — in the “Super 8” round that combines what’s left of Groups A and B for the first time.

Here’s the official description for the episode, courtesy of Fox:

“The Top Four singers both from Group A and Group B unite for the big sing-off in the Super Eight, two-hour, double elimination episode of America’s favorite guessing game. The Season Five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy Award nominations, nine multi-Platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records! Two celebrities will be unmasked.”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.