Robin Thicke Has a Superhero-Worthy Theory About Thingamabob in ‘The Masked Singer’ (Exclusive Video)

“The Masked Singer” returns to Fox on Wednesday night as the remaining four singers from Group A hit the stage for their second performance in so many episodes, and Robin Thicke thinks he’s already figured out precisely which celeb is inside the Thingamabob costume.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday’s show, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, Thicke is insistent that the clues reveal the person in the suit to be “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, but you’ll have to watch the clip for his explanation about how the clues really seem to add up.

“The Masked Singer” is hosted by Nick Cannon and features celeb panelists Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger. This week’s episode will also see “Domino Masters” host Eric Stonestreet join the panel to get in on the guessing game. (“Domino Masters” airs after “The Masked Singer” at 9:01 p.m. ET/PT on Fox).

Last week, the first celeb singer was unmasked. McTerrier was revealed to be Duff Goldman, owner of Charm City Cakes and a Food Network star. In an interview with TheWrap about his memorable lone appearance on the show, Goldman explained what happened when his mask was almost entirely knocked off during his performance.

“So, you can’t really see, at least in the McTerrier costume,” he said. “I think at one point, I ran into one of the dancers. But, I got just way too close to the edge of the stage. I felt my foot go over the edge and that really terrified me. So I kind of jumped back and that’s when my head fell off.”