25 Wildest 'Masked Singer' Identity Reveals, From Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne (Photos)

Three are from Wednesday’s Season 3 finale alone

| May 21, 2020 @ 8:43 AM Last Updated: May 21, 2020 @ 8:59 AM
Fox
The third season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" came to a close Wednesday with a finale that saw the unmaskings of this installment's three remaining contestants and one named the winner. When their secret identities were finally unveiled, the stars behind the Night Angel, Turtle and Frog joined the ranks of the wildest celebrity reveals we've seen over the wacky singing competition's first three seasons. Click through TheWrap's gallery to find "The Masked Singer's" 25 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne. Also Read: 14 Highest-Rated Broadcast Shows of 2019-20 TV Season, From ‘Masked Singer’ to ‘NCIS’ (Photos)
Fox
Contestant: Terry Bradshaw   Costume: Deer   Season: 1  Oh deer, we never saw this coming.
Fox
Contestant: Tori Spelling  Costume: Unicorn   Season: 1  A spellbinding competitor. 
Fox
Contestant: Ricki Lake    Costume: Raven    Season: 1  We were heartbroken to find out we'd see this contest nevermore on the show -- but the elimination left our hearts pounding.
Fox
Contestant: Joey Fatone    Costume:  Rabbit    Season: 1 Every-bunny was happy to see this former boy bander.
Fox
Contestant: La Toya Jackson   Costume:  Alien   Season: 1  Truly an out-of-this-world unveiling.
Fox
Contestant:  Donny Osmond    Costume: Peacock    Season: 1  Birds of a feather flocked together on the first "Masked Singer" finale, with Donny Osmond being among the iconic singers revealed.
Fox
Contestant: Gladys Knight   Costume: Bee  Season: 1  It stung when we didn't guess this one.
Fox
Contestant: T-Pain    Costume: Monster   Season: 1  The winner of the show's debut season was our furry friend who kept the monstrous secret of his identity until the very end.
Fox
Contestant: Seal    Costume: Leopard    Season: 2  The only thing crazier than Seal's reveal was the fact he didn't pick a seal costume.
Fox
Contestant: Patti LaBelle   Costume: Flower   Season: 2  Patti freakin' LaBelle. That's it.
Fox
Contestant: Dr. Drew Pinsky     Costume: Eagle    Season: 2  Dr. Drew drew us in all season as the patriotic bird.
Fox
Contestant: Kelly Osbourne    Costume: Ladybug    Season: 2 We were bugging out over Kelly's reveal.
Fox
Contestant: Paul Shaffer    Costume: Skeleton    Season: 2  No bones about it, this unmasking left us shook.
Fox
Contestant: Wayne Brady   Costume: Fox    Season: 2  Wayne Brady won Season 2 in this dapper mask and outfoxed all of us with his identity. 
Fox
Contestant: Lil Wayne   Costume: Robot  Season: 3  "The Masked Singer" kicked off its third season after the 2020 Super Bowl with the bombshell reveal that Lil Wayne -- a not so lil' presence in the music industry -- was the first celeb eliminated from the competition. 
Fox
Contestant: Sarah Palin   Costume: Bear  Season: 3  The Bear got back -- and one of the most wild reveals in the history of "The Masked Singer."
Fox
Contestant: Chaka Khan    Costume: Miss Monster   Season: 3  Miss Monster was a fan favorite from the start and even more so after her mask came off.
Fox
Contestant: Tony Hawk   Costume: Elephant   Season: 3  Fans flipped over the pro skateboarder's less-than-amateur performances.
Fox
Contestant: Dionne Warwick   Costume: Mouse    Season: 3  This Grammy winner blew everyone away while busting out those powerful pipes under a meek and dainty costume.
Fox
Contestant: Rob Gronkowski    Costume: White Tiger    Season: 3  Watching Gronk take off his big cat mask had us roaring with delight.
Fox
Contestant: Bella Thorne    Costume: Swan    Season: 3  The celeb under the Swan mask turned out to be no ugly duckling.
Fox
Contestant: Jordyn Woods   Costume:  Kangaroo    Season: 3  We were hopping -- er, hoping it was her!
Fox
Contestant: Bow Wow   Costume:  Frog    Season: 3  We’re sure other Season 3 contestants who didn’t make it as far are green with envy over Bow Wow’s amazing raps. 
Fox
Contestant: Jesse McCartney  Costume:  Turtle    Season: 3  When McCartney came out of his shell, we lost our minds.
Fox
Contestant: Kandi Burruss   Costume:  Night Angel    Season: 3   This "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and former Xscape member won Season 3 with her angelic voice and devilishly good dance moves, all while keeping her true identity under wraps.
