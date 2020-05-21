25 Wildest ‘Masked Singer’ Identity Reveals, From Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne (Photos)

Fox
The third season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" came to a close Wednesday with a finale that saw the unmaskings of this installment's three remaining contestants and one named the winner
. When their secret identities were finally unveiled, the stars behind the Night Angel, Turtle and Frog joined the ranks of the wildest celebrity reveals we've seen over the wacky singing competition's first three seasons. Click through TheWrap's gallery to find "The Masked Singer's" 25 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.
Contestant: Terry Bradshaw Costume: Deer Season: 1
Oh deer, we never saw this coming.
Contestant: Tori Spelling Costume: Unicorn Season: 1
A spellbinding competitor.
Contestant: Ricki Lake Costume: Raven Season: 1
We were heartbroken to find out we'd see this contest nevermore on the show -- but the elimination left our hearts pounding.
Contestant: Joey Fatone Costume: Rabbit Season: 1
Every-bunny was happy to see this former boy bander.
Contestant: La Toya Jackson Costume: Alien Season: 1
Truly an out-of-this-world unveiling.
Contestant: Donny Osmond Costume: Peacock Season: 1
Birds of a feather flocked together on the first "Masked Singer" finale, with Donny Osmond being among the iconic singers revealed.
Contestant: Gladys Knight Costume: Bee Season: 1
It stung when we didn't guess this one.
Contestant: T-Pain Costume: Monster Season: 1
The winner of the show's debut season was our furry friend who kept the monstrous secret of his identity until the very end.
Contestant: Seal Costume: Leopard Season: 2
The only thing crazier than Seal's reveal was the fact he didn't pick a seal costume.
Contestant: Patti LaBelle Costume: Flower Season: 2
Patti freakin' LaBelle. That's it.
Contestant: Dr. Drew Pinsky Costume: Eagle Season: 2
Dr. Drew drew us in all season as the patriotic bird.
Contestant: Kelly Osbourne Costume: Ladybug Season: 2
We were bugging out over Kelly's reveal.
Contestant: Paul Shaffer Costume: Skeleton Season: 2
No bones about it, this unmasking left us shook.
Contestant: Wayne Brady Costume: Fox Season: 2
Wayne Brady won Season 2 in this dapper mask and outfoxed all of us with his identity.
Contestant: Lil Wayne Costume: Robot Season: 3
"The Masked Singer" kicked off its third season after the 2020 Super Bowl with the bombshell reveal that Lil Wayne -- a not so lil' presence in the music industry -- was the first celeb eliminated from the competition.
Contestant: Sarah Palin Costume: Bear Season: 3
The Bear got back -- and one of the most wild reveals in the history of "The Masked Singer."
Contestant: Chaka Khan Costume: Miss Monster Season: 3
Miss Monster was a fan favorite from the start and even more so after her mask came off.
Contestant: Tony Hawk Costume: Elephant Season: 3
Fans flipped over the pro skateboarder's less-than-amateur performances.
Contestant: Dionne Warwick Costume: Mouse Season: 3
This Grammy winner blew everyone away while busting out those powerful pipes under a meek and dainty costume.
Contestant: Rob Gronkowski Costume: White Tiger Season: 3
Watching Gronk take off his big cat mask had us roaring with delight.
Contestant: Bella Thorne Costume: Swan Season: 3
The celeb under the Swan mask turned out to be no ugly duckling.
Contestant: Jordyn Woods Costume: Kangaroo Season: 3
We were hopping -- er, hoping it was her!
Contestant: Bow Wow Costume: Frog Season: 3
We’re sure other Season 3 contestants who didn’t make it as far are green with envy over Bow Wow’s amazing raps.
Contestant: Jesse McCartney Costume: Turtle Season: 3
When McCartney came out of his shell, we lost our minds.
Contestant: Kandi Burruss Costume: Night Angel Season: 3
This "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and former Xscape member won Season 3 with her angelic voice and devilishly good dance moves, all while keeping her true identity under wraps.