Master P Mourns Daughter Tytyana Miller: ‘With God, We Will Get Through This’

Rapper Master P is mourning the loss of his daughter.

The reality show star confirmed the death of Tytyana Miller, 29, on Instagram.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P, also known as Percy Robert Miller, wrote in an Instagram post. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support.”

“Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about,” Master P’s continued. “With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel”

The rapper’s 32-year-old son Romeo Miller also turned to social media to mourn the death of his sister.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana,” he wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve.”

“We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister,” he continued. “Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. -RM 😞🤍🕊”

Tytyana appeared on her father’s reality TV show “Growing Up Hip Hop.”