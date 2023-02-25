‘MasterChef: Dessert Masters’ Sets Amaury Guichon and Melissa Leong as Judges

“MasterChef: Dessert Masters” has officially named its judges: Melissa Leong and Amaury Guichon, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The top pastry chefs from around the world are set to battle it out, participating in pastry-themed challenges in front of the famed “MasterChef Australia” kitchen with the winner taking home $100,000. Overseeing the competitors and challenges will be judges, food writer Melissa Leong, who previously served as a judge for “MasterChef Australia,” and world-renowned chef, Amaury Guichon.

At 21, Guichon — a Cannes-born pastry chef — became the youngest executive pastry chef in Paris. Now 31 with a more than 17-year-long career in pastry, Guichon is best known for his sugar work, life-size chocolate sculptures, complex cakes and perfect pastries. His unique take in the craft has gained him widespread attention across his social media platforms, which host millions of followers. He was also the star of Netflix’s “School of Chocolate” in 2021.

“I feel very honored to have been chosen to be part of this wonderful new adventure that will once again highlight our beautiful industry with all its craft and complexity. I am excited to discover what the contestants will create in order to wow us!” Amaury said.

Amaury will judge alongside Leong, who specializes in caramel, sea salt, lemon and meringue and cookies and cream. In 2020, she was tapped to judge “MasterChef Australia” with Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen. In addition to being a food critic, she’s also worked as a cookbook editor, radio presenter and MC.

“Desserts have the capacity to be magical. I’m excited to see what these talented chefs are capable of when let loose in the ‘MasterChef kitchen,’” Leong said. “Creating a memorable dessert takes years of practice, technique and an exacting eye for detail. Throw people with these qualities into a place like the MasterChef kitchen and stand back… who knows what they will bring to life.”

“MasterChef: Dessert Masters” is produced by Endemol Shine Australia and will premiere on Australia’s Channel 10 in 2023.