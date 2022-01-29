Cooking-loving kids will light up Fox once again when “Masterchef Junior” returns for its eighth season this March — and TheWrap has your first look at a new promo for the show.

In the sneak peek (see below), chef Gordon Ramsay puts the kids through their paces in the kitchen as they try new competition challenges. The show features kids between 8 and 13, who will show their passion for food as they cook a meal for diners at an historical renaissance fair. There’s also a visit to a monster truck rally, and there will be a WWE-themed episode.

Joining Ramsay are chef Aarón Sánchez and new judge, author Daphne Oz. Ramsay’s daughter, Tilly Ramsay, will also return for Season 8 in a donut challenge

In addition to the “Masterchef Junior” trophy, the winner will take home a $100,000 prize.

“Masterchef Junior” is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Georgie Hurford-Jones serve as executive producers.

The new season premieres March 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.