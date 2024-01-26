From the team behind “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” — Steven Spielberg, Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks — comes “Masters of the Air,” the third collaboration series spotlighting the work of the 100th Bomb Group, nicknamed the “Bloody Hundredth,” as they execute bombing raids over Nazi Germany during World War II. Cary Fukunaga directs the first three episodes, two of which arrive on the show’s premiere date.

With an impressive ensemble cast, the show stretches across nine episodes to highlight various men fighting in the American Allied war effort to defeat Adolf Hitler. Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann and Rafferty Law are just a few of the stars of the series, and several guest stars appear for an episode or two. Not only do the men face flack from Axis forces on the ground, but they combatted frigid temperatures, lack of oxygen and the reality that they might not make it back from each mission alive, or all in one piece.

We’ve got all the details for the rollout of “Masters of the Air” on Apple TV+ below:

When did “Master of the Air” premiere?

“Masters of the Air” took flight on Friday, Jan. 26, with the first two episodes.

Where is “Masters of the Air” streaming?

“Masters of the Air” switched from Max (HBO Max at the time) to Apple TV+, exclusively.

What time are new episodes of “Masters of the Air” out on Apple TV+?

New episodes arrive at midnight PT on Fridays.

How many episodes are in “Masters of the Air”?

The war drama series contains nine episodes, most of which last 50 minutes to an hour.

Austin Butler and Callum Turner in “Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+)

Here’s the full “Masters of the Air” release schedule:

Episode 1: Friday, Jan. 26

Episode 2: Friday, Jan. 26

Episode 3: Friday, Feb. 2

Episode 4: Friday, Feb. 9

Episode 5: Friday, Feb. 16

Episode 6: Friday, Feb. 23

Episode 7: Friday, March 1

Episode 8: Friday, March 8

Episode 9: Friday, March 15

Who is in the “Masters of the Air” cast?

Austin Butler as Maj. Gale “Buck” Cleven

Callum Turner as John “Bucky” Egan

Anthony Boyle as Lt. Harry Crosby

Barry Keoughan as Lt. Curtis Biddick

Rafferty Law as Sgt. Ken Lemmons

Nate Mann as Major Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal

Sawyer Spielberg as Lt. Roy Claytor

Branden Cook as 2nd Lt. Alexander Jefferson

Josiah Crss as 2nd Lt. Richard D. Macon

Ncuti Gatwa as 2nd Lt. Robert H. Daniels

Elliot Warren as Lt. James Douglass

David Shuelds as Maj. Everett Blakely

Matt Gavan as Cpt. Charles Cruikshank

Ben Radcliffe as as Capt. John D. Brady

Darragh Cowley as Lt. Glenn Graham

Edward Ashley as Lt. Col. John B. Kidd

Freddy Carter as Lt. David Friedkin

Louis Hoffman

Bel Powley

Watch the trailer below: