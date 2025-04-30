‘Big Mouth’ Team Partners With Netflix on New Raunchy Adult Animated Comedy, ‘Mating Season’

“Big Mouth” may be coming to an end, but the partnership between its creators and Netflix continues on. The streamer is moving forward with “Mating Season,” a new raunchy animated comedy from creators Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg and Nick Kroll.

The adult animated comedy is set to premiere in 2026. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina will serve as as executive producers for the series for Titmouse.

“Mating Season” will be set in the animal kingdom and will focus on a cast of bears, raccoons, deer, foxes and “a host of other horny, lovable forest critters,” a press release for the series reads. The comedy will follow these creatures as they sort through sex, relationships and the need to have a partner. Just like “Big Mouth” before it, the comedy promises to be as funny as it is shameless. This news comes as “Big Mouth” is set to premiere its eighth and final season on May 23. It will end its run as Netflix’s longest-running original scripted series ever produced.

“‘Big Mouth’ broke new ground in the world of adult animation with heart, humor and total chaos — they took the awkwardness of adolescence and turned it into something universal and deeply human,” John Derderian, vice president of animation series for Netflix, said in a statement to press. “Working with Nick Kroll and the brilliant minds at Brutus Pink over the course of eight seasons has been legendary. Now, with ‘Mating Season,’ they will bring that same bold and hilarious creativity into the animal kingdom. We’re beyond excited to unleash this next chapter together.”

“After eight incredible seasons telling stories about growing up, we’re excited to tell stories about actual grown-ups. Who happen to be animals. Who are also cartoons,” the team behind Brutus Pink production company said.

But that’s not all. In honor of the finale of “Big Mouth,” Nick Kroll and the cast will be going on tour. Fittingly, the tour will stop by places like Cooter, Missouri, and Utah’s The Phallus, showing off new episodes and dropping exclusive merchandise in a custom-made “Big Mouth” van.

“Big Mouth” has quietly — and perhaps surprisingly — risen to become one of Netflix’s most recognizable shows. Over the series’ seven seasons and 71 episodes, the comedy has garnered over 375 million views. It’s also made an impact on the awards front, securing Netflix is first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Animated Program and securing Maya Rudolph four Emmy wins for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her portrayal of Connie the Hormone Monstress.