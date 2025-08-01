‘Matlock’ Taps Justina Machado for Season 2 Recurring Role

“Matlock” has added a fresh but familiar face to its Season 2 cast. “One Day at a Time” and “Pulse” star Justina Machado will recur on the CBS legal drama.

The actress will play Eva, “a formidable, smart and ambitious attorney” who happens to be the fourth ex-wife of Jacobson Moore managing partner Howard “Senior” Markston (Beau Bridges). She runs the firm’s Miami offices and comes to New York for an emergency meeting, which she uses as an opportunity to advance her own career ambitions.

The casting reunites Machado with “Matlock” showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, as the duo previously collaborated on The CW drama “Jane the Virgin.” The actress also recently starred in “The Horror of Dolores Roach” at Amazon.

“Matlock” follows Madeline “Matty” Matlock (Kathy Bates), who infiltrates the firm Jacobson Moore in an effort to investigate a previous case with which she has a personal connection. As her mission unfolds, she develops a strong partnership with junior partner Olympia Lawrence (Skye P. Marshall), while her web of lies threatens to upend her plans to return to the world of law.

The Season 1 finale saw as Matty and Olympia put the reveal of her secrets aside to uncover the truth behind the case, leading to potential chaos ahead in both of their professional and personal lives.

“I always imagined the show as a love story between these two women — I always pitched it that way,” Snyder Urman previously told TheWrap during an installment of How She Did It. “I said, ‘That is the central love story and we’re going to treat friendship that way because it is life-sustaining.’”

“Matlock” returns for Season 2 Sunday, Oct. 12, on CBS and streams the next day on Paramount+.