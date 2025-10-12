‘Matlock’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Kathy Bates is back for Season 2 of her new spin on “Matlock,” which debuted last year to glowing acclaim from critics and quickly came a hit with audiences too. The SAG, Emmy and TCA Award-nominated CBS reboot comes from “Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman and stars Bates as Madeline Matlock, a new take on the defense attorney originated by Andy Griffith in the 1980s original.

Season 2 kicks off with a Sunday premiere before returning to its regular timeslot, here’s everything to know about when and where to watch new episodes of “Matlock” Season 2.

When Does “Matlock” Season 2 Premiere?

“Matlock’s” Season 2 premiere debuts on Sunday, Oct. 12, at 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Subsequent new episodes will air in the series’ regular air time on Thursdays at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT — and that includes the Thursday directly after the premiere, so make sure you don’t miss Episode 2.

What Time Do New ‘Matlock’ Episodes Air?

New “Matlock” episodes will air weekly at 9 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning with Episode 2 on Oct. 16.

“Matlock” Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

CBS has only revealed full episode details for the first two episodes thus far, but we’ll update this space with more as new info is released.

S. 2 E.2: “The Before Times” — Sunday, Oct. 12 “Matty questions the paternity of the man claiming to be Alfie’s father. Also, the team takes on an arson case while Olympia tries to protect Julian’s involvement in the Wellbrexa case.”

S.2 E.2: “Another Matlock” — Thursday, Oct. 16 “While the team is tasked with protecting a witness, Matty and Olympia square off over the Wellbrexa document. Also, Matty and Edwin contemplate whether or not to help Alfie’s father.”



Where Is ‘Matlock’ Streaming?

“Matlock” is streaming on Paramount+. When you can watch the new episodes depends on which type of subscription you have.

New episodes of “Matlock” will be available for Paramount+ Premium subscribers live on Thursday nights, while Paramount+ Essential (aka, the ad-supported plan) subscribers can watch them on streaming the day after the episode airs.

Where Is the Original Series Streaming?

You’ll find the original “Matlock” series on Paramount+ as well, and it’s also streaming free (with ads) on Pluto TV.