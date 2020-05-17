Lilly Wachowski Tells Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump ‘F— Both of You’ After They Quote ‘The Matrix’

Tesla founder tweeted “Take the red pill,” prompting a sharp reply from the “Matrix” co-creator

| May 17, 2020 @ 3:51 PM Last Updated: May 17, 2020 @ 3:53 PM
Lilly Wachowski Elon Musk Ivanka Trump

Getty

A note to conservatives: Lilly Wachowski probably will not like it when you quote “The Matrix.”

On Sunday, Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted that people should “take the red pill,” advice that Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka retweeted with the enthusiastic comment “Taken!” Back in 1999, the red pill was a pivotal moment in “The Matrix,” as Neo is offered the choice to either take a blue pill and forget about the Matrix or to take the red pill and be revealed the truth about how the Matrix has been used by machines to enslave the entire human race.

Musk’s comment and Ivanka Trump’s approval were met with a curt reply from Wachowski. “F— both of you,” she replied on Twitter.

Also Read: Elon Musk Calls 'Jeopardy!' Champ Ken Jennings a 'Knucklehead' in Pandemic-Fueled Twitter Feud

In right-wing internet parlance, “taking the red pill” has become slang for taking on conservative political views. The tweet comes as Musk has begun espousing more anti-regulatory views, threatening to restart Tesla’s factories in California in defiance of the state’s mandated closures of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also threatened to pull Tesla’s headquarters out of California altogether, calling the stay-at-home orders “fascist.”

A fourth “Matrix” film is currently in development at Warner Bros., but while Lilly Wachowski’s sister, Lana, is returning to write and direct, she is not. Lilly Wachowski is currently working on the Showtime series “Work in Progress,” which was renewed for a second season earlier this year.

“The Matrix 4,” meanwhile, is planning to resume production in July after filming was forced to stop due to the pandemic, and filming is expected to take two additional months to complete.

90 Best Movies of the '90s, From 'The Silence of the Lambs' to 'The Matrix' (Photos)

  • 90 Best Movies of the 90s
  • There's Something About Mary 20th Century Fox
  • philadelphia demme
  • bruce willis brad pitt
  • sleepless in seattle TriStar Pictures
  • pretty woman
  • american beauty DreamWorks
  • point break
  • Scream Ghostface Dimension Films
  • Eves-Bayou
  • "Fight Club" 20th Century Fox
  • Happiness Todd Solondz
  • al pacino michael mann heat
  • Reservoir Dogs
  • Austin Powers New Line Cinema
  • apollo 13 tom hanks ron howard
  • the blair witch project Artisan Entertainment
  • The-player-robert-altman
  • The English Patient
  • Lion King Disney
  • Last Days of Disco
  • boyz n the hood Columbia Pictures Corporation
  • GHOST, Demi Moore, Patrick Swayze
  • breaking-the-waves
  • Magnolia New Line Cinema
  • Taste of Cherry
  • starship troopers Columbia Pictures
  • Columbia Pictures
  • Trainspotting
  • The Sixth Sense shyamalan twists Buena Vista Pictures
  • Babe
  • talented mr ripley matt damon
  • saving private ryan tom hanks
  • jurassic park video game sequels movies telltale games Universal
  • tom hanks forrest gump
  • election-reese-witherspoon
  • Before Sunrise
  • Being John Malkovich
  • Se7en Brad Pitt
  • the big lebowski Gramercy Pictures
  • clerks
  • Jackie Brown
  • good will hunting matt damon The Weinstein Company
  • South Park
  • edward scissorhands jack sparrow
  • Office Space
  • speed-keanu-reeves
  • Braveheart Mel Gibson Paramount Pictures
  • Paramount
  • LA Confidential
  • All About My Mother
  • beauty and the beast Disney
  • Rushmore-jason-schwartzmann
  • menace-ii-society-original
  • Jerry Maguire TriStar Pictures
  • unforgiven clint eastwood
  • Paramount Pictures Paramount Pictures
  • The Piano Jane Campion
  • Boogie Nights (1997) New Line Cinema
  • edward furlong terminator 2 Paramount Pictures
  • hoop dreams roger ebert Fine Line Features
  • mononoke hime princess Studio Ghibli
  • dazed and confused matthew mcconaughey
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • The Matrix Keanu Reeves
  • denzel washington malcolm x
  • Toy Story 1 Pixar Pixar
  • coen Brothers Fargo
  • schindler's list thanksgiving
  • groundhog day bill murray Punxsatawny Phil Columbia Pictures
  • Pulp Fiction Miramax
  • silence of the lambs MGM
1 of 91

In honor of CNN’s “The Nineties,” a celebration of some classics

In honor of CNN’s “The Nineties,” we're counting down the 90 best movies of the '90s -- one of the best decades for cinema. Here we go.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE