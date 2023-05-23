We've Got Hollywood Covered
Matt Berry in Talks to Join Warner Bros.’ ‘Minecraft’

”What We Do in the Shadows“ star would join Jason Momoa in live-action film based on the hit video game

| May 23, 2023 @ 1:12 PM
Matt Berry Minecraft

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Matt Berry poses for a photo at the What We Do in the Shadows (FX) Season 3 Takes NYCC panel during Day 4 of New York Comic Con 2021 at Jacob Javits Center on October 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop )

“What We Do in the Shadows” star Matt Berry is in talks to join Warner Bros.’ live-action adaptation of the hit video game “Minecraft,” set to be released in spring 2025.

Details on the film’s plot and Berry’s role remain secret. Developed by Swedish game designer Markus “Notch” Persson and released in 2011, “Minecraft” is an open-ended sandbox game in which players can mine resources and craft items, using them to create new structures and fight off hostile creatures.

More than a decade later, “Minecraft” remains one of the most popular and lucrative video games on the market, with fans creating community servers and conventions to share their creations. Microsoft purchased the game and its dev company Mojang for $2.5 billion and has turned it into a multimedia franchise with spinoff games and merchandise.

Momoa will produce the film through his production company On The Roam alongside Vertigo, Microsoft, Mojang and co-financier Legendary. The film’s producers include Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Torfi Frans Olafsson, Vu Bui and Jill Messick. Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza and Jonathan Spaihts are executive producers.

Berry, best known for playing the vampire Laszlo Cravensworth in the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows,” was also recently seen in BBC’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations” alongside Fionn Whitehead and Olivia Colman. He is repped by CAA and Mgmt Entertainment.

The talks were first reported by Deadline.

