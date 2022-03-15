Matt Bomer is in early talks to join the cast of the Leonard Bernstein film “Maestro” that Bradley Cooper is set to direct.

Bomer would star as a clarinet player with whom Bernstein had a brief relationship, according to Variety.

The film also stars Carey Mulligan, who will play Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, wife of the legendary composer/conductor.

The film is not a biopic but spans over 30 years and tells the story of Bernstein’s complex relationship with his wife Montealegre, a Chilean-born actress — from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

Cooper also co-wrote and is set to star in the film that will be his directorial follow-up to his debut “A Star Is Born.” “Spotlight” screenwriter Josh Singer co-wrote the script with Cooper.

Cooper obtained the rights from the Bernstein estate and has been working closely with Bernstein’s children, Jamie, Alexander and Nina for the past three years.

“Maestro” was originally set at Paramount, but Netflix will now take over with Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg set as producers. Cooper will also produce via his Joint Effort banner as well as Kristie Macosko Krieger, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

Bomer was most recently seen “The Boys in the Band” on Netflix. Bomer is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.

Netflix had no comment.

Deadline first reported the news.