Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson and More Urge Congress to Reject ‘Unacceptable’ Medicaid, SNAP Cuts in Open Letter

Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson, Michelle Williams, Rosario Dawson and dozens of other Hollywood stars have signed an open letter opposing the proposed budget cuts to America’s Medicaid and SNAP programs.

The open letter, published Wednesday morning by non-profit organization Feeding America, calls on Congress to reject the Medicaid and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) cuts included in senate Republicans’ current, proposed update of the Big Beautiful Bill, the federal spending bill that was narrowly passed by the House of Representatives in May.

In addition to Damon, Johansson, Williams and Dawson, the letter’s 30 signatories also include Alan Cumming, Danai Gurira, Don Johnson, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, “The Bear” star Liza Colón-Zayas, Sheryl Crow, Zoey Deutch and musician Zayn Malik.

President Trump and his Republican allies have been pushing to hold a final vote on the updated Big Beautiful Bill sooner rather than later. This coming Friday or Saturday have been cited as targeted days for the vote, hence the timing this week of Feeding America’s open letter.

You can read the letter and find the star-studded, full list of its signatories below:

Dear Members of Congress,

We all have powerful memories of sharing meals with friends, with family and even with strangers in moments of celebration, grief or everything in between. Food is a beautiful way humans show care, compassion and love to those around us. It’s a fundamental part of the human experience and a basic right we all deserve.

Ongoing high grocery costs mean food is out of reach for so many families, and many of our neighbors simply do not have enough to eat. They don’t know where their next meal is coming from or if that meal will be enough to nourish and sustain them.

Millions of people in this country, including an estimated 15.5 million children and 7.2 million seniors, rely on programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid to make ends meet. These programs make it possible for them to live more healthily and with dignity, in turn helping communities across America to thrive.

Congress is now considering a bill that would make some of the largest cuts to SNAP and Medicaid in U.S. history – taking 9.5 billions of meals a year through SNAP off the table and pushing hundreds of thousands of people off Medicaid and into food insecurity.

This is unacceptable and wrong. It is not how people in this country treat each other when facing hard times.

We call on Congress to reject cuts to these vital programs that help millions put food on their tables and provide access to health care.

The following have signed this open letter to Congress:

Adina Porter

Alan Cumming

Bianca Lawson

Chrishell Stause

Dan Bucatinsky

Danai Gurira

Danielle Brooks

Daniella Pineda

David Arquette

Don Johnson

Karen Pittman

Kelvin Beachum

Kristin Chenoweth

Lana Parrilla

Liev Schreiber

Liza Colón-Zayas

Matt Damon

Michael Chiklis

Michelle Williams

Minka Kelly

Nancy Travis

Paul Scheer

Ron Pope

Rosario Dawson

Ryan Eggold

Samantha Harris

Scarlett Johansson

Sheryl Crow

Zayn Malik

Zoey Deutch