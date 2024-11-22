Seth Meyers Disgusted by Diagram of Matt Gaetz’s Sex Payments: Looks Like 23andMe, ‘Except It’s 17andMe’ | Video

Matt Gaetz’s sexual misconduct was a pretty complicated web, according to a chart obtained by the New York Times this week — a chart that had Seth Meyers shuddering.

According to the Times’ report, originally released on Wednesday, federal investigators looking into the congressman traced and kept track of Gaetz’s payments for sex by creating a elaborate diagram that connected each of Gaetz’s payments to a woman or a friend also involved in the operation.

Gaetz officially dropped out of consideration to be Donald Trump’s next attorney general on Thursday, after it was revealed that more allegations against him were coming.

“Matt Gaetz is out? But his nomination was only eight days old!” Meyers marveled on Thursday night. “Once again, he can’t even make it to 18.”

But really, the late night host couldn’t get over how crazy the investigators’ chart was, joking that it “looks like something you get back from 23andMe except it’s 17andMe.”

“This is the creepiest edition of ‘Where’s Waldo?’ I’ve ever seen,” he said. “This is like one of those Richard Scarry books, where you have to find Goldbug. ‘Let’s see, where is he? Oh, there he is, right next to Matt! Wait, but they can’t all fit in Goldbug’s bugdozer. So who drove to the sex parties? Oh, not you, Lowly Worm!’”

Meyers then immediately pointed out that, had this chart been created for a Democrat, Trump and his allies would be all over it.

“If this chart were about a Democrat, Trump would have put it on cards. He would have handed it out at his rallies,” Meyers said.

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.