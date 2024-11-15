‘The Daily Show’s’ Jordan Klepper Applauds ‘Crafty Legal Move’ of Matt Gaetz Resigning: ‘Must Be Dating a Girl Who Does Mock Trial’

Following his nomination to become Donald Trump’s attorney general, Matt Gaetz immediately resigned from his position as congressman – something host Jordan Klepper hailed as a “crafty legal move” on Thursday night’s episode of “The Daily Show.” But the Comedy Central host doesn’t think Gaetz thought it up himself.

How would this be a legal move? Well, Matt Gaetz has been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for alleged sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl. The committee’s report on their findings, which was expected to be incredibly damning for Gaetz, was set to be released on Friday.

But, with his resignation, the report stands a good chance of being buried and never going public.

“Wow. Wow. Wow, wow, wow,” Klepper responded. “What a crafty legal maneuver by Matt Gaetz. He must be dating a girl who does mock trial.”

For those unfamiliar, mock trial is an extracurricular activity in many high schools, where students literally simulate legal trials, building and presenting cases for fictional events.

Speaking more seriously, Klepper pointed out that “there’s not a single thing we’ve seen from Matt Gaetz, career or character, that would make him fit to be the Attorney General of the United States.”

But then he also pointed out that Republicans, even some who have previously been vocal critics of Gaetz, have said they’ll still vote for him, for the sake of what their party leader wants.

“There you have it, folks, the Republican submission to Donald Trump in a nutshell. ‘Matt Gaetz is a creep who forced me to watch his sex tapes, and yes, I will be voting for him,’” Klepper mocked.

You can watch “The Daily Show’s” full headlines in the video above.