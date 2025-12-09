Matt Gutman Exits ABC News for CBS News as Chief Correspondent

Marking the first on-air talent addition under new Bari Weiss’ new leadership, CBS News has named Matt Gutman as Chief Correspondent. In his new role, Gutman will be reporting for CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News, serve as lead correspondent for “48 Hours” and will contribute to future seasons of “60 Minutes.”

He joins the organization from ABC News, where he’s worked since 2008, most recently as chief national correspondent.

“Matt Gutman goes there. He brings the audience along with him to whatever story he is covering, and he approaches his work with the qualities we look for in all our journalists: fearlessness, energy and relentlessness,” said Bari Weiss, CBS News editor-in-chief, in a statement. “I cannot wait for him to get started.”

“I have worked with Matt for decades and I have seen his innate ability to take viewers into a story,” said Tom Cibrowski, president of CBS News. “Whether he’s on the frontlines of a conflict, or the scene of a rescue mission, he has the power to connect with people in a way that informs and engages. He has a sharp news sense, an acute ability to deliver immersive storytelling, and a deep appreciation of history that will be an asset to all of us.”

“I am thrilled to be joining CBS, a network with TV news’ most storied past, and most exciting future,” Gutman added. “With Bari and Tom at the helm our mission is to tell the most important news stories and bring our audience along with us to places they wouldn’t otherwise be able to go, to give a voice to those who might otherwise not be heard, and to tell it straight.”

Gutman began his journalism career as a freelance print reporter in the Middle East, covering the war on terror. He was one of the first journalists in Israel after the Oct. 7 attacks, and has extensively covered the Israel-Hamas conflict for ABC News.

He begins his new role at CBS News on Jan. 5, 2026 and will be based in Los Angeles.