Matt Holzman, the beloved host and producer of countless shows that filled the Los Angeles airwaves from KCRW public radio, died Sunday, the station said. He was 56.

The longtime radioman had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer last year, according to the station. He passed “with his family and love around him,” KCRW said in a tribute post on its website. He is survived by partner and KCRW colleague Adria Kloke.

Though Holzman was at the helm of several KCRW shows, he was surprisingly not a broadcaster by trade. He actually majored in computer science and went on to work for the Anderson Consulting firm in Chicago. Holzman moved back to his home base of Southern California and joined KCRW as a board operator in 1989. His prolific career there spanned three decades, and he went on to help launch some of the stations best-known shows: “Press Play,” “The Business” and “Matt’s Movies.” He also created the podcast “The Document,” which spawned from his love of documentaries and brought real-life stories to KCRW. The series also led to a screening series of the same name, for which Holzman was a curator.

Holzman’s colleagues in the media industry paid tribute to the man who “in many ways … was KCRW.” See the heartfelt messages below.

Matt Holzman created The Business, got me hired as host and argued with me relentlessly when he produced the show in my early years. In many ways, he was KCRW. No one ever had a bigger heart. What a crushing loss. https://t.co/wlPl5Hfs4L — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) April 13, 2020

There’s our Matt. No words. I love you. I learned from you not only how to tell stories, but also how to be strong, how to stand up for myself, and how to not take it all too seriously. ???? #mattholzman @ KCRW https://t.co/ZRjeT5C30j — anne litt (@anne_litt) April 13, 2020

Sadness and love rebound at @KCRW today, as we mourn one of our own Matt Holzman; the voice, soul and spirit of #KCRW https://t.co/ctbSnSVFvU — To The Point (@ToThePoint_KCRW) April 13, 2020

Saddened to hear @kcrw host and longtime friend of Film Independent, #MattHolzman, has died. Matt's love of film (especially documentary) and filmmakers was so evident. He did a lot with Film Independent over the years and he will be truly missed. Rest in Power, Matt. ❤️???? https://t.co/qN1ostGQtR — Film Independent (@filmindependent) April 13, 2020

Three years after moving to the US, working as a prep cook & trying to get back to radio, he was the first to give me a callback. I didn't get the job, but his generous and enthusiastic comments convinced me that one day, it WOULD work out. And it did. Thank you, Matt Holzman ???? https://t.co/USo5Bagtyz — Helena de Groot (@helenadegroot) April 13, 2020

