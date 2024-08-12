What Time Is ‘Matt Rife: Lucid –A Crowd Work Special’ on Netflix?

Comedian Matt Rife is returning to Netflix with his second special for the streamer this week, this time focused entirely on crowd work. Who knows what “Lucid” will be?

Well, you might have an idea if you watched his first crowd work special “Walking Red Flag,” which Rife released on YouTube last year. To date, it has more than 13 million views. But “Lucid” will be his first crowd work special with Netflix, as part of a two-special deal.

Last November, Netflix released “Matt Rife: Natural Selection,” which pulled more 10.3 million views in its first two weeks on the streamer, and led to said deal.

Of course, that special drew quite a bit of criticism, as he opened his set with a joke about domestic abuse. When called out for it, the comedian opted not to apologize, but instead posted a link to a site that sells safety helmets for people with special needs.

So, here’s what you need to know about his latest.

What time is it available to stream?

Since “Lucid” is a pre-taped special, rather than a live event like Netflix has done for comedians like Joe Rogan, Matt Rife’s latest show will be available to stream beginning at 12:01 a.m. PT. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

What will “Lucid” be about?

The only ones that know that right now are Matt Rife and the audience members who were in the room with him at the show.

“Lucid” is entirely a crowd-work special, meaning the content was dictated by the conversations the comedian had in the room. It’s the first-ever crowd work special Netflix has had.

“Matt Rife: Natural Selection” is available now on Netflix.