Matthew Byars, Talent Manager Known for ‘Real Housewives of Potomac,’ Dies at 37

Matthew Byars, a talent manager known for his appearances with “Real Housewives of Potomac” star and colleague Karen Huger, died Thursday at age 37, according to multiple media reports on Friday, with suicide named the manner of death.

Melissa Gorga, a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member, shared several photos of Byars to her Instagram with the caption, “I wish I could have saved you.”

Gorga also wrote, “Why didn’t you tell me Matt? I’m heartbroken.Your personality was infectious. Your jokes, you always had them. You should have done stand up, I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt. They don’t make them like us…. Thank you for the memories.”

In 2019, Huger told Bravo’s Daily Dish that she’d known Byars since he was 17 or 18. “I encourage Matt when life is difficult. A lot of people call me ‘Mama Karen’ in Potomac because I love helping young folk,” she said at the time. “When life was trying to him, I reached out and told him to go to school, and he did, and now we work together.”

Huger also said, “Matt’s a good guy and us together, two powerhouses together, we make great things happen off-screen, in family and personal life, and we also make things happen fantastic on-screen, as you noticed. We’re good.”

Past RHOP star Charrisse Jackson-Jordan shared a photo of her with Byars on her Instagram Stories, with the caption, “Rest In Peace,” according to People.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.