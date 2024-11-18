Paul Teal, ‘One Tree Hill’ and ‘The Staircase’ Actor, Dies at 35

Paul Teal, an actor known for his role as Josh in “One Tree Hill,” has died at age 35, according to his partner and fellow actor Emilia Torello. He died on Friday from cancer.

“The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away,” Torello wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be husband, my rock and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail.”

“While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day,” she continued. “The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever.”

In addition to his “One Tree Hill” Season 7 arc, Teal was featured in “The Staircase,” “Deep Water,” “Fear Street: Part Two – 1978,” “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” and “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” among others. He also has a prominent upcoming part in Starz’s “The Hunting Wives.”

The late actor’s former co-stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush publicly paid their respects following news of his death on social media. “We stayed in touch on and off. I wish it had been more. I wish I’d called all those times I meant to but got distracted. Life is short,” Lenz wrote, while Bush shared, “We are just starting to watch his ‘OTH’ episodes on ‘Drama Queens’ and he’s such a talent.”

Offscreen, Teal was also known for his work in local musical theater productions around his hometown in Wilmington, North Carolina.