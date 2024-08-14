Matthew Fox to Star in ‘The Assassin’ Drama Series in the Works at Max

Matthew Fox has been tapped to star in drama series “The Assassin” that is currently in the works at Max, TheWrap has learned.

The “Lost” actor will also executive produce alongside writer John Glenn and original book series author, British novelist Tom Wood.

Here’s the official description of the series, per HBO: “When a merciless assassin known only as Victor is betrayed by an anonymous client, he finds himself hunted across the globe by multiple enemies that include relentless CIA operatives and a contract killer equally as deadly. To stay alive, Victor must uncover the identity of his betrayer while grappling with a buried spark of humanity that begins to resurface within him and might just be the greatest threat to his survival.”

Fox is best known for playing Dr. Jack Shephard in J.J. Abrams’ hit series “Lost,” for which he took home a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2005. The role also got him a Golden Globe and Emmy nomination for Outstanding Leading Man in a Drama Series. Aside from “Lost,” his acting credits also include performances in “Party of Five,” “Emperor,” “Alex Cross,” “Speed Racer” and more.

As for Glenn, his résumé consists of writing DreamWorks’ Shia LaBeouf thriller “Eagle Eye,” as well as executive producing and showrunning “SEAL Team” and “Allegiance.” Additionally, he cowrote and produced the film “Elevation,” which stars Anthony Mackie and Morena Baccarin and is scheduled to come out this fall.

Glenn, Fox and Wood will executive produce, with Glenn writing. Production house Gaumont’s president Nicolas Atlan and SVP of creative affairs Holly Brown will also EP, as will Geoff Shaevitz and William Choi for Entertainment 360.

Deadline was first to report the news.