Matthew Lillard Admits Quentin Tarantino Criticism of His Acting ‘Hurts’ | Video

Matthew Lillard admitted to a crowd of fans Saturday in Ohio that Quentin Tarantino’s recent criticism of his acting “hurts” and “it sucks.”

The “Scooby Doo” actor told the at GalaxyCon attendees, “Quentin Tarantino this week said he didn’t like me as an actor. Eh, whatever. Who gives a s–t.”

“Listen, the point is that hurts your feelings. It f*–king sucks,” added Lillard. “And you wouldn’t say that to Tom Cruise. You wouldn’t say that to somebody who’s a top-line actor in Hollywood,” he continued.

Lillard also said that he is “very popular in this room” but that doesn’t extend to Hollywood in general. “I’m not very popular in Hollywood,” he explained. “Two totally different microcosms, right? And so, you know, it’s humbling, and it hurts.”

Tarantino offered his unfiltered opinions about several films and actors, including Paul Dano, during a recent appearance on “The Bret Easton Ellis” podcast. At one point during the conversation he was asked to rank his top 20 movies of the 21st century and placed Paul Thomas Anderson’s “There Will Be Blood,” which starred Dano, in the fifth spot.

“‘There Will Be Blood’ would stand a good chance at being #1 or #2 if it didn’t have a big, giant flaw in it … and the flaw is Paul Dano,” he said. “Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander, but it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander. [Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy. The weakest f–king actor in SAG.”

Elsewhere in the same interview Tarantino also said, “I really can’t stand Owen Wilson. I spent the first time watching the movie loving it and hating him. The second time I watched it, I was like ‘ah, okay, don’t be such a p–ck, he’s not so bad.’ Then the third time I watched it, I found myself only watching him.”

He also said he doesn’t “care for” Lillard.