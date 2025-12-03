Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Top 20 Films of the 21st Century

Quentin Tarantino has revealed his top 20 films of the 21st century, with Ridley Scott’s “Black Hawk Down” bagging the top spot.

The list includes Pixar’s “Toy Story 3” (which came in second), Sofia Coppola’s “Lost in Translation,” Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s “There Will Be Blood,” Edgar Wright’s “Shaun of the Dead,” Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris,” Richard Linklater’s “School of Rock” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”

Tarantino shared his picks in two installments on “The Bret Easton Ellis” podcast, with World of Reel providing the transcription of Tarantino’s commentary on each film.

“Black Hawk Down” (Sony Pictures Releasing) “Black Hawk Down” (2001) “I liked it when I first saw it, but I actually think it was so intense that it stopped working for me, and I didn’t carry it with me the way that I should’ve […] Since then, I’ve seen it a couple of times, not a bunch of times, but I think it’s a masterwork, and one of the things I love so much about it is […] this is the only movie that actually goes completely for an ‘Apocalypse Now’ sense of purpose and visual effect and feeling, and I think it achieves it. It keeps up the intensity for 2 hours 45 minutes, or whatever it is, and I watched it again recently, my heart was going through the entire runtime of the movie; it had me and never let me go, and I hadn’t seen it in a while. The feat of direction is beyond extraordinary.”

‘Toy Story 3’ (Disney/Pixar)2 2. “Toy Story 3” (2010) “That last five minutes ripped my f*cking heart out, and if I even try to describe the end, I’ll start crying and get choked up […] It’s just remarkable. It’s almost a perfect movie. And we don’t even get to talk about the great comedy bits, which are never-ending. I think people never nail the third film of a trilogy. I think the other one is ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ to me, and this is ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ of animated films. This is the greatest end of a trilogy.”

“Lost in Translation” (Focus Features) 3. “Lost in Translation” (2003) “I fell so much in love with ‘Lost in Translation’ that I fell in love with Sofia Coppola and made her my girlfriend [laughs]. I courted and wooed her, and I did it all in public; it was like it was out of a Jane Austen novel. I didn’t know her well enough to get together on my own, but I kept going to events […] I spoke to Pedro Almodóvar about this, and we both agreed it was such a girlie movie, in such a delicious way. I hadn’t seen such a girlie movie in a very long time, and I hadn’t seen such a girlie movie like that be so well done.”

Warner Bros. 4. “Dunkirk” (2017) “Another film that I didn’t initially like […] What I now love about it is that I feel there’s a real mastery to it, and I came around to it watching it again and again and again. The first time, it’s not like it left me cold — it was so kind of gobsmacking, I didn’t really know what I saw, it was almost too much, and then the second time I saw it, my brain was able to take it in a little bit more, and then the third time and the fourth time, it was just like, wow, it just blew me away.”

5. “There Will Be Blood” (2007) “Daniel Day-Lewis. The old-style craftsmanship quality to the film. It had an old Hollywood craftsmanship without trying to be like that. It was the only film he’s ever done, and I brought it up to him, that doesn’t have a set piece. The fire is the closest to a set piece. This was about dealing with the narrative, dealing with the story, and he did it f–king amazingly. ‘There Will Be Blood’ would stand a good chance at being #1 or #2 if it didn’t have a big, giant flaw in it … and the flaw is Paul Dano. Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander, but it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander. [Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy. The weakest fcking actor in SAG [laughs].”

Paramount Pictures 6. “Zodiac” (2007) “When I first watched ‘Zodiac,’ I wasn’t that into it, and then it started playing the movie channels, and first thing I knew, watching 20 minutes of it, 40 minutes of it, and I realized this is a lot more engaging than I remember it being, and it kept grabbing me in different sections, so I decided to watch this goddamn thing again, and it was a whole different experience from that point on. I found myself, every six or seven years, watching it again, and it’s a luxurious experience that I give myself over to […] mesmerizing masterwork.”

Chris Pine and Denzel Washington in “Unstoppable” (20th Century Fox) 7. “Unstoppable” (2010) “It’s one of my favorite last movies of a director. I’ve seen it four times, and every time I see it, I like it more. If you asked me years ago, I would have put “Man on Fire” on the list, but ‘Unstoppable’ is one of the purest visions of Tony’s action aesthetic, the two guys are great together, and it gets better and better. It’s one of the best monster movies of the 21st century. The train is a monster. The train becomes a monster. And it becomes one of the greatest monsters of our time. Stronger than Godzilla, stronger than those King Kong movies.”

Tom Hardy in Mad Max: Fury Road (CREDIT: Warner Bros.) 8. “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015) “I was actually not going to see it for the simple reason that in a world where Mel Gibson exists, and he’s not playing Max? I want Mad Mel! Weeks and weeks and weeks passed, and people kept talking about how great it was, and Fred, my editor, was saying, ‘I’m serious, you gotta do it.’ Then I saw it. The great stuff is so great, and you’re watching a truly great filmmaker; he had all the money in the world and all the time in the world to make it exactly as he wanted.”

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in “Shaun of the Dead’ (Rogue Pictures) 9. “Shaun of the Dead” (2004) “My favorite directorial debut even though he did a cheapie debut movie he doesn’t like to talk about […] I loved how much he loved the Romero universe he recreated. The script is really terrific, it’s one of the most quotable films on this list, I still quote the line ‘the dogs don’t look up.’ It’s not a spoof of zombie movies, it’s a real zombie movie, and I appreciate the distinction.”

Sony Pictures Classics 10. “Midnight in Paris” (2011) “I really can’t stand Owen Wilson. I spent the first time watching the movie loving it and hating him. The second time I watched it, I was like ‘ah, okay, don’t be such a pr*ck, he’s not so bad.’ Then the third time I watched it, I found myself only watching him.”

Toei Company 11. “Battle Royale” (2000) “I do not understand how the Japanese writer didn’t sue Susan Collins for every f–king thing she owns. They just ripped off the f–king book. Stupid book critics are not going to go watch a Japanese movie called ‘Battle Royale,’ so the stupid book critics never called her on it — they talked about how it was the most original f–king thing they’d ever read. As soon as the film critics saw the film, they said, ‘What the f–k, this is just ‘Battle Royale’ except PG!’”

12. “Big Bad Wolves” (2013) “This has got a fantastic script and a similar storyline to “Prisoners” … they handle it with guts and balls — you know the American movie wouldn’t do that.”

“Jackass: The Movie” (Paramount Pictures) 13. “Jackass: The Movie” (2002) “This was the movie I laughed at the most in these last 20 years. I don’t remember laughing from beginning to end like this since Richard Pryor […] As I was making ‘Kill Bill,’ I thought this movie was so f–king funny I had to show it to the crew. So we found a print, watched the movie, and just died.”

“School of Rock” (Paramount Pictures) 14. “School of Rock” (2003) “It was a really fun time at the theaters. It was a real fun, fun, fun screening. I do think this one had the explosion of Jack Black combined with Rick Linklater and Mike White — that made it special … this is as close to ‘Bad News Bears’ as we ever got.”

15. “The Passion of the Christ” (2004) “I was laughing a lot during the movie. Not because we were trying to be perverse, laughing at Jesus getting f–ked up — extreme violence is just funny to me — and when you go so far beyond extremity, it just gets funnier and funnier. We were just groaning and laughing at how f–ked up this was … Mel did a tremendous directorial job. He put me in that time period. I talked to Mel Gibson about this and he looked at me like I was a f–king nut.”

16. “The Devil’s Rejects” (2005) “This rough Peckinpah–cowboy–Manson thing — that voice didn’t really exist before [‘House of 1000 Corpses’], and he refined that voice with this movie … Peckinpah wasn’t part of horror before this. He melded it with sick hillbillies, and it’s become a thing now. You can recognize it across the street, but that didn’t exist before.”

17. “Chocolate” (2008) “Here’s a movie you probably never heard of … People getting f–ked up in the most spectacular of ways … they trained this 12-year old girl for four years to star in this movie … this is some of the greatest kung-fu fights I’ve ever seen in a movie.”

Sony Pictures 18. “Moneyball” (2011) “Brad Pitt’s performance was one of my favorite star performances of the last 20 years — where a movie star came in and reminded you why he was a movie star and just carried the movie on his shoulders.”

19. “Cabin Fever” (2002) “There’s something so charming. Eli’s sense of humor, sense of gore — it just really, really works. People kind of forget how tense it is in the first half because it gets so genuinely funny in the last 20 minutes … ‘Hostel’ might be his best movie, but this is my favorite.”